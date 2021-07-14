Indian troops kill 3 suspected militants in Kashmir shootout

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Government forces have killed three suspected militants in a shootout in disputed Kashmir, triggering anti-India protests and clashes between police and locals. The Indian military says militants opened fire as counterinsurgency troops surrounded a neighborhood in the southern town of Pulwama early Wednesday on a tip that militants were hiding there. The military said three militants were killed in the ensuing eight-hour long operation. Shortly after the shootout, anti-India protesters threw stones at government forces and chanted slogans seeking end of Indian rule over the region. Government forces fired tear gas at the protesters. No one was reported injured during the clashes. Authorities issued a curfew in the town and cut off internet on mobile telephone services.