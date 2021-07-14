Indonesia reports 54,000 virus cases, becomes Asian hotspot

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia has reported more than 54,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time, surpassing recent daily infections in India, whose disastrous outbreak is declining, and becoming Asia’s new virus hotspot. Officials fear that the more highly transmissible delta variant is now spreading from the islands of Java and Bali, where outbreaks prompted a partial lockdown that closed places of worship, malls, parks and restaurants. The Health Ministry reported more than 54,000 new cases on Wednesday, up from about 8,000 a month ago. Daily cases in Indonesia are now higher than in India, despite Indonesia having far less testing by population. India reported fewer than 39,000 cases on Wednesday, far below its peak of more than 400,000 daily cases in May.