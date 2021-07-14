Iran’s president warns weapons-grade enrichment possible

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s outgoing president is warning his country could enrich uranium at weapons-grade levels of 90% if it chose, though it still wanted to save its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. President Hassan Rouhani’s comments, carried Wednesday by the state-run IRNA news agency, came as he also criticized Iran’s wider theocracy for not allowing his government to reach a deal soon to restore the 2015 atomic accord. While Rouhani’s powers have waned as the public soured on his government as Iran’s economy suffered under U.S. sanctions, his remarks signal Iran could take a more-belligerent approach with the West. Hard-line President-elect Ebrahim Raisi is due to take office next month.