Johnson & Johnson recalling sunscreens due to benzene traces

Johnson & Johnson says it is recalling five of its sunscreen products after some samples were found to contained low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure. The affected products, packaged in aerosol cans, are Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, and four Neutrogena sunscreen versions: Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen and UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen. J&J said it’s unlikely users would be harmed. The recall includes all can sizes and all levels of SPF, or sun protection factor. Consumers can contact the company for a refund.