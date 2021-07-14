Lebanon’s president says no one is protected in port probe

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s president says there will be no political cover for anyone accused of a crime related to the massive explosion nearly a year ago at the Beirut port. Wednesday’s comments by President Michel Aoun came a day after angry protests decrying what protesters called the obstruction of the investigation. Families of victims and survivors of the explosion held a mock funeral and burial outside the home of Lebanon’s caretaker interior minister. The minister had rejected a request by the new lead investigator to remove immunity for one of the most senior security officials accused in the explosion, allowing him to question him.