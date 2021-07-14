Local camp teaches young athletes skills to improve on and off the field

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Most athletes begin playing sports at a young age and then learn the skills they need over time playing the sport. But taking that next step from just playing a sport to succeeding is something that two Southern Tier coaches are hoping to accomplish through a week-long camp for young athletes.

In a camp devoted to wellness, leadership, and training, powerlifter Bill Clark and former Alabama football player Trent Patterson take time to instruct athletes on how to improve their running ability, proper weightlifting techniques, and better mechanics to help them play better on the field or court. Then after the athletic asp, the athletes also learn how to mentally prepare for action and how to become better leaders.

"What we're trying to do here is build the tools that will be necessary for them to get there later in life," Clark said. "And we do use physical training to get there because that's the quickest way to get the mind to overcome adversity."

"We just kind of came together and shared our stories between each other, and we thought it would be neat to put that into a package and be able to serve that to the next generation," said Patterson.

Even beyond the team-building exercises and visualization the coaches of the program want these young athletes to take something away that isn't just going to help them on the field or in the locker room. They want to give those children skills that they'll be able to use throughout their lives, even after their playing career comes to an end.

"How to be a leader and be strong and supportive of your teammates not just in sports just whatever I can do in life," said camper Lincoln Patterson. "So yeah it's not just sports, it can help later on, wherever my life takes me in the future."