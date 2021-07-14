Man who mailed fatal fentanyl to ex-girlfriend sentenced

SEATTLE (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Seattle to more than four years in prison for distributing fentanyl that killed his ex-girlfriend. Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman said Wednesday that Jesse S. Dittmar sent envelopes containing the drug to the woman, who had moved to her brother’s home in Seattle. Documents say she was found dead on Jan. 29, 2019, less than 24 hours after she texted Dittmar that she had used some of the drugs that arrived in the mail, and that she was not feeling well. The King County Medical Examiner determined the woman died from acute drug intoxication including fentanyl.