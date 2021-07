WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms. .10-.25” (1.00-1.50”) High 82 (78-84) Wind SW 5-10 mph

It’s going to be a warm and muggy day. A trough will give us showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and heavy rain are possible. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with patchy fog

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.