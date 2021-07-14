No change here: London to retain masks on public transport

LONDON (AP) — London’s mayor says mask-wearing will be required on the city’s transport network even after legal restrictions in England are lifted on July 19. Sadiq Khan has asked the body that oversees transport in the capital to enforce the use of mask wearing on the subway. Khan said Wednesday he is “not prepared” to put transport users “at risk” by removing the rules on face coverings after legal restrictions are lifted next Monday despite a big resurgence of the virus across the U.K. as a whole.