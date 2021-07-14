North Dakota man convicted of murder in deaths of mom, cop

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man has been convicted for killing his mother and a police officer during a shootout as authorities tried to evict the pair from their apartment last year. Authorities say 42-year-old Salamah Pendleton opened fire on Grand Forks police Officer Cody Holte and other officers in May 2020 while they were serving him and his mother with eviction papers. They say a stray bullet Pendleton fired killed his mother. He and a sheriff’s deputy were also wounded in the gun battle. In addition to two counts of murder with extreme indifference, the jury on Wednesday convicted Pendleton of two counts of attempted murder, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and possession with the intent to deliver marijuana. He faces life in prison.