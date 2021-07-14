Rumble Ponies drop game 2 against Curve

ALTOONA (WBNG) -- The Altoona Curve defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 10-3 Tuesday night.

The Curve jumped out to a 5-0 lead before the Rumble Ponies' first run would cross the plate in the fourth inning with a solo home run from Carlos Cortes.

Binghamton added two more runs in the fifth and sixth innings but Altoona would add five more runs through three innings to their lead to seal the win.

Third baseman Brett Baty got his first Double-A hit with a double in the sixth inning.

Dustin Beggs' 5.2 innings of work he had six runs on ten hits, two strikeouts and allowed one walk.

Binghamton and Altoona face off in game three of the series tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m.