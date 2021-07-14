Russian military sends planes to fight wildfires in Siberia

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has engaged military aircraft to fight wildfires that have engulfed wide swaths of Siberia. The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday it deployed heavy-lift Il-76 transport planes to help douse fires in northeastern Siberia’s Sakha-Yakutia region. The planes dumped 364 tons of water on the most active fires. The military also provided helicopters to help transport firefighters and supplies in the region. The Russian state agency responsible for fighting forest fires reported Tuesday that more than 300 fires had engulfed more than 1,975,000 acres. Widespread forest fires in Russia have been blamed on unusually high temperatures and the neglect of fire safety rules.