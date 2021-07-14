Solicitor: Data dump prolongs jail death investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina prosecutor investigating the January jail death of a mentally ill Black man says her work will take longer after the sheriff’s office has handed over more information. Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said Wednesday that the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office finally turned over 162 gigabytes of information regarding the detention deputies involved in the death of Jamal Sutherland. That came after months of requests. The 31-year-old mentally ill Black man died shortly after jail deputies forced him to the ground and repeatedly used stun guns on him. Wilson said she won’t make a decision on whether to press charges until after she’s reviewed the new information.