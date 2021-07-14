Spain’s top court rules pandemic lockdown unconstitutional

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s Constitutional Court has ruled a strict stay-at-home lockdown the Spanish government ordered under a coronavirus state of emergency last year was unconstitutional. The court ruled Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by the far-right Vox party. It was a split decision, according to a brief statement. State broadcaster TVE says six magistrates ruled that the limitations on movement violated citizens’ basic rights and the state of emergency was a constitutionally insufficient mechanism to do that. Spain’s government declared the state of emergency on March 14, 2020, ordering people off the streets except for six weeks. Depending on the wording of the court final decision, it could open the way for lawsuits against the government.