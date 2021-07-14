US invites UN’s racism and human rights envoys to visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is inviting United Nations racism and human rights envoys to visit the United States amid domestic debate over the treatment of minorities in America. The State Department announced late Tuesday the administration would issue a standing invitation to all UN envoys who report on issues of race and discrimination. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also welcomed the adoption of a resolution by the Geneva-based U.N. Human Rights Council to address racism directed against Africans and people of African descent. The invitations come as racial justice issues loom large in the U.S. and elsewhere and are a sharp contrast to the Trump administration’s disdain for U.N. approaches to the matter.