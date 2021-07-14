Visions Investment Services hosting “Women & Wealth” Seminar next week

(WBNG) -- On Tuesday, July 20, Visions Investment Services will host a "Women & Wealth" virtual seminar.

The seminar, which will take place at 2 p.m and/or 6 p.m, aims to create a positive environment where attendees can "learn and ask questions about their financial future."

Representatives from Visions Investment Services say it's important for be aware of financial situations so that they can plan if there is an emergency need for funds.

"Our goal is to help everyone understand the importance of being prepared for their financial future," said Marcene Depew, a Financial Consultant with Visions.

Topics at the session will include focusing on unique challenges women face that could impact their financial future, as well as establishing goals to help navigate through them.

The virtual event will take place on Tuesday, July 20, at either 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. For more information or to register, click here.