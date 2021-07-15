Arizona election auditors seek more records, voter canvass

PHOENIX (AP) — Contractors hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to oversee a partisan review of the 2020 election say that they don’t have enough information to complete their report. Leaders of the GOP audit on Thursday urged legislators to subpoena more records from Maricopa County and to survey voters at home. They spoke to two top Senate Republicans during a public meeting. Senate Republicans in May abandoned plans to canvass homes and ask people about their voting patterns under pressure from the U.S. Department of Justice. The department warned the effort could violate laws against voter intimidation. Former President Donald Trump and other Republicans have made false claims of voter fraud in Joe Biden’s victory.