Endicott woman’s legacy to live on through new mural

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- After Endicott local Lisa Iannone passed away in December of 2020, her friends and family knew her legacy would live on.

Iannone was someone who was involved in the community and in the arts, and she was known to support many of her friends and even strangers in their own artistic endeavors.

This weekend a new mural of Iannone will be unveiled behind the cinema saver in Endicott, painted by one of her friends, Damien Mitchell.

Mitchell told 12 News what it is like to be able to paint for someone that was personally close to him.

"Oftentimes when I'm painting a memorial, I don't know the person. It's very different to know the person. It's a bit more rewarding, but it's also tougher emotionally".

Mitchell says it took him about four days to complete the project using house paint to prime the wall and around 25 to 30 cans of spray paint.

An event called #LiveLikeLisa will be taking place Saturday at noon where the mural will be unveiled.

The Live Like Lisa Event and Mural Unveiling will be held on 19 Madison Avenue in Endicott, behind the Cinema Saver.