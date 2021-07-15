Finding The Good: Hitting the road with Grandpa John and Alivia

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- A local Grandfather decided to rebuild his granddaughter's toy Jeep to make it more accessible for her but he didn't realize just how much his granddaughter would truly enjoy the ride.

Alivia was born without her left brain and had a severe stroke when she was five months old. Her family was told she would never be able to walk or talk, however, she defeated both those odds.

"She actually talks. She speaks five words and actually walked for the first time April 6th, after I built a railing system for her" said John Winkler, Alivia's Grandpa.

Winkler revamped the entire Jeep and says that everything works, including turn signals, lights, a stereo system, and even air conditioning. He also rebuilt the entire underneath, including the steering components and the rear end.

Because this vehicle brings Alivia so much joy, he wants to share that joy with other disabled children and their families.

"Maybe they can share a little of what I've experienced with my granddaughter. I never thought in a million years she'd fall in love with such a thing" said Winkler.

Winkler is already planning on building about 6 more vehicles.

He says by next weekend, he'll have a toy Bentley ready to give away to another young child with disabilities.