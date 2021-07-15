Records reveal Tennessee’s claims for firing vaccine leader

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s chief medical officer reasoned that the state’s now-fired vaccination leader should be let go in part due to complaints about her leadership approach and how she handled a letter about vaccination rights of minors that incensed some Republican state lawmakers. Those were among several complaints Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tim Jones wrote in recommending the termination of Dr. Michelle Fiscus in a letter dated July 9. The document was obtained through a public records request. Fiscus is speaking widely after her firing Monday, which she has said was a political move to appease lawmakers who disapproved of the state Department of Health’s outreach to get teens vaccinated for COVID-19.