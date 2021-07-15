Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of mid-August

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September. Trudeau spoke with leaders of Canada’s provinces on Thursday and his office released a readout of the call. He noted that if Canada’s current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue the border can open. The border has been closed to non essential travel since the early months of the pandemic.