Manslaughter convict in court again over rape charges

(WBNG) -- A man convicted of manslaughter in the first degree for the death of 11-year-old Jerome Smith in Johnson City is in Broome County Court again Thursday.

The Broome County District Attorney's Office told 12 News, Larry Harris, 46, will be in court for a pre-trial hearing following an arraignment on a charge of rape in the first degree. The office said this is a common appearance for defendants.

Harris was found guilty of manslaughter in May 2021. He is facing up to 25 years in prison for that crime.

If convicted of the rape charge, Harris could face an additional 25 years in prison.

Smith was found dead at 87 Burbank Ave in February 2019.