NYSEG shuts power off to 1,300 customers for transmission line repair

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- NYSEG is shutting off power to 1,300 customers in the Town of Union so it can make repairs to a transmission line, the company said in a statement Thursday.

NYSEG said a tree fell on a transmission line due to storms and softened soil conditions.

According to NYSEG, the outage will last for around three hours and begin at 12:30 p.m. They warned that the outage will affect traffic lights, and would like to remind residents that a non-working traffic light should be treated as a four-way stop sign.

To take a look at the NYSEG Outage Map, click here.

12 News reached out to NYSEG for a detailed list of what streets are directly affected and is waiting to hear back.