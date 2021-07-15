Quiet tonight but a few strong storms could return Friday

Tonight: Increasing clouds and mild. Low: 62-69

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Tranquil weather lasts tonight under increasing cloud cover. Lows stay in the 60s. Friday starts dry but rain is expected to arrive in the afternoon and evening. Some of the rain may be steady to heavy at times, especially inside any storms. An isolated severe storm is possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. The threat of heavy rain remains Saturday.