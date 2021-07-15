Sarah Sanders raises $4.2M for Arkansas governor bid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has raised another $4.2 million for her bid to become Arkansas’ next governor. Sanders’ campaign on Thursday said the latest figures mean she has raised $9 million total since launching her bid in January for the state’s top office. Sanders is running against Attorney General Leslie Rutledge for the Republican Party’s nomination. They’re running to succeed Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection next year. Four Democrats are running for governor in the predominantly Republican state.