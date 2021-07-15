Tips to beat the heat but without breaking the piggy bank

VESTAL (WBNG) -- As temperatures continue to rise this summer so might your energy bill as you try to stay cool.

In fact, energy bills might even be more expensive than usual this summer as Binghamton is on pace for its fifth warmest meteorological summer on record.

To help keep the prices down, NYSEG is offering up some tips to follow this summer to keep cool without breaking the bank.

Sarah Warren the Corporate Communications Manager at NYSEG explains that if there is one rule to follow this summer it is to "Set your thermostat as high as is comfortable. For every degree above 75 (degrees), it will save you 3% of the energy it takes to cool your home."

In addition, it helps to only cool the rooms that you are in while isolating them from the rest of the home by closing doors.

For those without air conditioning, NYSEG suggests to try and keep the home as naturally cool as possible by closing the shades and keeping the lights off.