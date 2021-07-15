Will COVID-19 vaccines work if I have a weak immune system?

COVID-19 vaccines probably won’t work as well if you have a weakened immune system, but the shots should still offer some protection. It’s why vaccination is still recommended if your immune system is weakened by disease or certain medications. But you should keep up precautions like wearing masks and avoiding large crowds. It’s also important that your family, friends and caregivers get vaccinated to lessen the chances they’ll pass on the virus. About 3% of U.S. adults have weakened immune systems, including people with HIV or AIDS, transplant recipients and some cancer patients.