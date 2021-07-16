Afghan forces battle Taliban at border post with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghan government forces are fighting to retake a border crossing with Pakistan from Taliban insurgents. Witnesses on the Pakistan side of the border said Friday they saw intense fighting and bodies. The Taliban had seized the Spin Boldak crossing earlier this week. The Reuters news agency said that one of its photographers who was embedded with Afghan commandos was killed in the area. The agency identified him as Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Danish Siddiqui. The Taliban have overrun dozens of districts in Afghanistan in recent weeks, since the start of the final phase of the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops.