World shares mixed as virus, China-US strains weigh on mood

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mixed in Europe and Asia as rising coronavirus cases and tensions between the U.S. and China weigh on sentiment. Stocks fell in Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul but rose in London and Hong Kong. U.S. futures edged higher. The Biden administration was expected to soon issue a warning to U.S. firms about risks of doing business in Hong Kong, adding to strains between the two biggest economies. The Bank of Japan kept its policy settings intact Friday but downgraded its growth forecast slightly. It said the outlook for the world’s No. 3 economy was “highly unclear” and depends on how the COVID-19 situation unfolds. On Thursday, the S&P 500 declined 0.3%.