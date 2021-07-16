Crews respond to fire in the Town of Chenango on Wallace Road

TOWN OF CHENANGO (WBNG)-- Emergency crews responded to a house fire late Thursday night at 38 Wallace Road in the Town of Chenango.

Broome County dispatch confirmed the call came in at 11:49 p.m. and multiple crews responded to the fire.

A 12 News crew on scene could see smoke and fire damage but there were no more flames.

The homeowner confirmed to 12 News that the family was woken up by the smell of gas and everyone in the house was able to get out, and that there are no injuries.

