Cuomo faces questioning, other fallout from harassment probe

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s troubles won’t be over once he speaks Saturday to investigators about sexual harassment and misconduct allegations that have been dogging him for months. In addition to that investigation, a noncriminal probe being overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James, the third-term Democrat faces an impeachment inquiry in the state legislature that could result in his removal from office. James, also a Democrat, lacks the power to unilaterally remove Cuomo from office, but any findings from her investigation that corroborate the allegations could sway impeachment proceedings or add to already sizable pressure for Cuomo to leave voluntarily.