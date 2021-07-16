Flash flood, strong storm threat this weekend

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers around. Thunder possible along with heavy rain. Low: 64-69





Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Showers move around the area this evening and a generally unsettled pattern continues tonight as well. Lows will be in the 60s. Any persistent rain could lead to flash flooding given the incredibly wet soil conditions.



Saturday brings more unsettled weather. Rain is likely, but there will be some dry periods through the day. Later in the day, a line of storms could move through. Any of these storms could be strong to severe or produce flash flooding. Please be weather aware this weekend!