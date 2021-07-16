Flash Flood Watch until SAT 10:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas,

Cameron, Columbia, Elk, McKean, Montour, Northern Clinton,

Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Potter, Southern Clinton,

Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Warren.

* Through Saturday evening.

* A slow moving front will focus rounds of locally heavy rainfall

across the Watch area tonight and Saturday. Extremely wet soils

will lead to rapid runoff and possible flash flooding in areas of

heavy rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

