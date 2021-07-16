Flash Flood Watch from FRI 2:30 PM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Susquehanna County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT…

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung,

Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast

Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike,

Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* Through late Saturday night.

* Thunderstorms move into the area late tonight and continue through

Saturday. Heavy rainfall with rainfall rates in excess of 2 inches

per hour are possible in the heaviest downpours. That amount of

rainfall may cause flash flooding, especially in areas that

recently received heavy rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&