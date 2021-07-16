Flash Flood Watch from FRI 2:30 PM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from FRI 2:30 PM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Susquehanna County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT…
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung,
Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike,
Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.
* Through late Saturday night.
* Thunderstorms move into the area late tonight and continue through
Saturday. Heavy rainfall with rainfall rates in excess of 2 inches
per hour are possible in the heaviest downpours. That amount of
rainfall may cause flash flooding, especially in areas that
recently received heavy rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&