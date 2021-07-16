Flash Flood Watch until SUN 2:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung,

Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast

Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike,

Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* Through late Saturday night.

* * Thunderstorms move into the area by Saturday afternoon and

continue through the rest of the day. Heavy rainfall with rainfall

rates in excess of 2 inches per hour are possible in the heaviest

downpours. That amount of rainfall may cause flash flooding,

especially in areas that recently received heavy rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

