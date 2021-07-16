Flash Flood Watch until SUN 2:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch until SUN 2:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of central New York, including the following areas,
Cortland, Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca,
Southern Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tompkins and Yates.
* Through late Saturday night.
* * Thunderstorms move into the area by Saturday afternoon and
continue through the rest of the day. Heavy rainfall with rainfall
rates in excess of 2 inches per hour are possible in the heaviest
downpours. That amount of rainfall may cause flash flooding,
especially in areas that recently received heavy rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&