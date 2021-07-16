Flash Flood Watch until SUN 2:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of central New York, including the following areas,

Cortland, Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca,

Southern Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tompkins and Yates.

* Through late Saturday night.

* * Thunderstorms move into the area by Saturday afternoon and

continue through the rest of the day. Heavy rainfall with rainfall

rates in excess of 2 inches per hour are possible in the heaviest

downpours. That amount of rainfall may cause flash flooding,

especially in areas that recently received heavy rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

