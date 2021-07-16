Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer, dies at 99

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Civil rights pioneer Gloria Richardson has died. She was 99. Richardson’s determination not to back down in protests against segregation on Maryland’s Eastern Shore was shown to the nation in a photograph as she pushed away the bayonet of a National Guardsman in 1963. Son-in-law Joe Orange said Richardson died Thursday in New York. Richardson was the first woman to lead a prolonged grassroots civil rights group outside the Deep South. In 1962, she helped organize and led the Cambridge Movement in Maryland with sit-ins to desegregate restaurants, bowling alleys and movie theaters in protests that marked an early part of the Black Power movement.