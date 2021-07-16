Gov. Cuomo signs voting reforms into law

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a package of voting reforms into law Friday.

According to Cuomo's office, the package of reforms will help voters, candidates, and boards of elections "perform their functions."

The reforms include:

Eliminating signed absentee ballot applications and allowing absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day to be considered timely

Allowing voters to request absentee ballots through electronic means

Requiring boards of elections to post information about changes in polling places

Conforming deadlines for the mailing of applications for absentee ballots to USPS guidelines

Allowing candidates who have lost primaries to be removed from ballots as candidates for different parties

Increasing election district registrant enrollment from 1,150 to 2,000

In a statement sent to media, Governor Cuomo said: