Gov. Cuomo signs voting reforms into law
(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a package of voting reforms into law Friday.
According to Cuomo's office, the package of reforms will help voters, candidates, and boards of elections "perform their functions."
The reforms include:
- Eliminating signed absentee ballot applications and allowing absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day to be considered timely
- Allowing voters to request absentee ballots through electronic means
- Requiring boards of elections to post information about changes in polling places
- Conforming deadlines for the mailing of applications for absentee ballots to USPS guidelines
- Allowing candidates who have lost primaries to be removed from ballots as candidates for different parties
- Increasing election district registrant enrollment from 1,150 to 2,000
In a statement sent to media, Governor Cuomo said:
"During the past 16 months, numerous obstacles thrown up by the COVID-19 pandemic imperiled one of our most basic and vital rights—the right to vote. This sweeping, comprehensive package of legislation will make it easier for voters, candidates and boards of elections to perform their critical functions and keep our democracy running. Elections have enormous consequences for New Yorkers across the state, and these reforms will bolster their ability to use their voices at the ballot box."