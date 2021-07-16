Skip to Content

‘I numb myself’: Hospital fire deepens Iraq’s COVID crisis

2:06 am National News from the Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s doctors say they are losing the battle against the coronavirus. And they say that was true even before a devastating blaze killed scores of people in a COVID-19 isolation unit earlier this week. The country is suffering a third surge in coronavirus infections and hospitals are facing shortages of beds, medicine and ventilators. Doctors complain of shoddy, fire-prone construction and lax safety measures, especially involving oxygen canisters. The devastating fire erupted on Monday at a hospital ward for coronavirus patients in the southern city of Nasiriya. It was the country’s second such disaster in less than three months.  

Associated Press

