Jankowski drives in 4, Phils beat Marlins 5-2 in DH opener

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Jankowski drove in four runs, Matt Moore struck out nine while pitching into the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. The Phillies have won eight of 11 to move within three games of the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. Phillies All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto sat out the first game of the doubleheader. Miguel Rojas had three hits and drove in a run for Miami. Moore gave up two runs on six hits and didn’t issue a walk in 4 1/3 innings. Reliever Archie Bradley got the win.