Ramaphosa vows army will return order to South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to restore order to the country after a week of violence set off by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. He said the chaos and violence had been “planned and coordinated” and that the instigators will be prosecuted. He said the deployment of 25,000 troops would end the violence and rampant theft in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces. South Africa’s unrest erupted after Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court in a case in which he faced allegations of corruption.