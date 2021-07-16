Moscow lifts dining restrictions; Russia hits record deaths

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in Moscow have canceled their order that restaurants only admit customers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, recovered from the virus or have had a recent negative test. The softening of restrictions reflects the devastating impact they have had on restaurant owners, who pleaded with the city officials to rescind them. The decision comes even as the capital is experiencing a surge in infections and Russia registered a new daily record of coronavirus deaths for the fourth day in a row. The decision announced by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin becomes effective Monday. Russia on Friday reported 799 virus deaths, including 105 of them in Moscow.