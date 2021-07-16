Hundreds greet Aristide on return to troubled Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide has returned to Haiti after a nearly a month in Cuba. That has thrilled hundreds of supporters who gathered at the airport Friday to welcome the twice-elected, twice-deposed president a time of tensions over the recent assassination of the country’s leader. Aristide was receiving unspecified medical treatment in Cuba. Meanwhile new details emerged about the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Authorities say 24 police officers were standing guard when a group of heavily armed men attacked the president’s private house.