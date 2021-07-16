Reynolds, Frazier lead Pirates over Mets 4-1; Lindor injured

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Coming off their first All-Star appearances, Bryan Reynolds homered and Adam Frazier hit a two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a testy 4-1 victory over the Mets. New York star shortstop Francisco Lindor left in the fifth inning with soreness on his right side — moments before a hot-tempered shoving match between the teams on the field. Reynolds’ homer came in the seventh inning and pushed the lead to 4-1. It was his 17th of the season, setting a career high. Frazier’s hit in the second opened the scoring. Chad Kuhl got the win despite issuing five walks in five innings.