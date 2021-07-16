Sheriff’s Office provides update on missing Tioga county woman

(WBNG) -- The Tioga County Sheriff's Office released an update regarding a missing woman from Candor, N.Y.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Sandra Ledford was spotted at a Mirabito Convenience store at State Route 96 in Owego on the same date she was last seen at her residence, which was July 6.

The Sheriff's Office said she was seen in the store around 11:48 a.m.

Additionally, the Sheriff's Office provided photos of Ledford, her vehicle; a 2008 Jeep Commander, and surveillance footage of her at the Mirabito.

Ledford has a cast on her right leg and "has mobility issues with a prosthetic left leg," authorities noted.

People who have Ring doorbells or other forms of video surveillance are asked to check them for Ledford or her vehicle.