USAF Thunderbirds visit Civil Air Patrol cadets

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- In preparation for the Greater Binghamton Air Show, United States Air Force Thunderbirds did an exclusive demonstration and meet-and-greet with Civil Air Patrol Cadets at the Greater Binghamton Airport Friday.

Thunderbird pilots were also available for presentations and questions for the cadets to pass on their knowledge of aviation careers. After, cadets were able to see an aircraft demonstration by the team of pilots.

Maintenance Officer Maj. Mike Bell told 12 News it was a privilege to help the next generation.

"They get to see these aircraft up close and we get to get them excited about things like science, technology and mathematics," Bell said. "So that whether or not they end up joining the Air Force, they have an excitement about technical career fields that will make them successful in the future."

Cadet Jack Vakiener wants to become a pilot himself and said that the experience was perfect for his career development.

"I personally want to be a pilot, so it's crazy that we actually get to do this," Vakiener said. "It's amazing that we get to be with the A-10s and the F-16s."

Civil Air Patrol hopes to continue to inspire the youth to enter aviation careers and will have a recruitment table this weekend at the Greater Binghamton Air Show.

For more information about the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program, visit their website or read more here.