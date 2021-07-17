3 Texas Democrats who fled elections bill vote get COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three of the Democratic state lawmakers who fled Texas to stymie a Republican-backed effort to impose new voting restrictions have tested positive for COVID-19 in the nation’s capital. Texas House’s Democratic Caucus Director Phillip Martin said Saturday that all three were fully vaccinated. He declined to release their names or conditions. Two of the lawmakers were among a group that met with Vice President Kamala Harris, but were not in close contact with Harris, according to a spokesperson for the vice president. Republicans and others criticized the Democrats after a photo showed them on a charter flight to Washington without masks, though masks aren’t required on private flights. Martin said everyone on the flight was fully vaccinated.