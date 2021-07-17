7-year-old Pennsylvania beekeeper has hive with 50,000 bees

MANHEIM, Pa. (AP) — Dressed in black and yellow to look like the bees in his hive, 7-year-old Kellan Borecky of Penn Township explained how his honeybee friends accept him. Kellan is the legal owner of his own bee apiary and one of the youngest members of the Lancaster County Beekeepers Society. His hive houses about 50,000 honeybees. “All of the bees in the hive… are the queen’s kids,” Kellan said. “She just lays eggs.” Asked if he wants to be a beekeeper when he grows up, Kellan confidently responded, “I AM a beekeeper.”