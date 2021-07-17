‘Affecting everything’: COVID-19 cracks the tea cup, too

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Margaret Harris has stockpiled $50,000 worth of tea in her basement. Harris, owner of Blue Monkey Tea Co. in Squirrel Hill, has been in the tea business for 20 years. In March 2020, as the pandemic hit, she realized there were going to be supply chain issues. She relies on shipments from places like China, where COVID-19 was quickly disrupting business as usual. Like so many businesses, tea sellers — who source products from around the globe— have had to maneuver to cope with the pandemic. Some, like Blue Monkey Tea, have chosen to stock up, while others, like Fuku Tea in Oakland, decided to wait it out.